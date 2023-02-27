Argentina reopens embassy in Dhaka after 45yrs

Argentine government today reopened its embassy in Dhaka after 45 years as Buenos Aires wants to utilize trade and commerce potential in Bangladesh considering the south Asian nation’s geopolitical strategic position as well as economically viable huge domestic market.

The visiting Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero inaugurated the new embassy at Banani in the capital along with State Minister for Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam amid jammed packed media crowd.

“It is a stepping stone to make a better relationship (between Bangladesh and Argentina)” Argentine foreign minister said.

He expressed his country’s gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for enormously supporting the Argentina football team during the last FIFA World Cup.

“It is a momentous and joyous occasion for the two counties,” Alam said.

The relation between Bangladesh and Argentina is not only a diplomatic gesture but also an emotional one; he said referring to the Bangladesh people’s affection towards Argentine football.

Argentina is reopening its embassy here 45 years after the embassy was closed here in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country during that time.

Since then, diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have been handled by the Argentine embassy in India.

The Argentina foreign ministry said with the reopening of the embassy and its consular section, it wants to use the potential of the bilateral relationship, mainly in the commercial aspect that has a wide potential to diversify trade.

“It is considered opportune and convenient to reopen the Embassy of the Republic in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on political, strategic and commercial reasons,” read the Argentine decree, which was signed by Cafiero and President Alberto Fern ndez.

After inaugurating the mission, the Argentine foreign minister held a bilateral talk with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Momen at the state guesthouse Jamuna to discuss trade and investment issues.

The two foreign ministers are likely to sign agreements between the two countries. Momen will also host a dinner in honor of the Argentine foreign minister after the signing ceremony.

The Argentine foreign minister arrived here this morning on a three-day official visit.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received his Argentine counterpart at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

On Tuesday, the Argentine minister will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu memorial museum at Dhanmondi and he is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Cafiero will also meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and visit the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) within the framework of affection and the passion that Bangladeshi fans showed for the Argentine team during the last FIFA World Cup.

It will be the first time that a South American foreign minister visits Bangladesh, a nation with which they share half a century of diplomatic relations, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said.

The Argentine foreign ministry also said Cafiero’s visit represents a significant event for Argentine geopolitics since Bangladesh is located at the crossroads of South Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia, being the eighth most populous country in the world, with a market of more than 170 million inhabitants.

In 2022, bilateral trade with Bangladesh was USD 765 million. Argentine exports reached USD 742.9 million and imports from Bangladesh totalled USD 22.1 million. A trade surplus of USD 720.8 million for Argentina was registered in 2022.