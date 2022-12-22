Argentine President thanks PM, announces to reopen Dhaka mission

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for greeting the Argentina football team on its FIFA World Cup victory-2022, informing her that his country is also working to reopen diplomatic mission in Dhaka next year.

“We’ve watched closely the celebrations of the friendly people of Bangladesh in support of the Team, which has filled us with the satisfying feeling of proving, once again, that sports are a powerful tool of engagement and rapprochement between peoples,” he said in a letter wrote to the premier.

Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker told BSS today.

The Argentine president said, “Bangladeshi enthusiasm for the results achieved in the tournament fills us with gratitude and confirms the path of rapprochement between our nations that we have decided to take.”

He also mentioned that in the year, the both countries have completed the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He also said, “I reaffirm to you our commitment to the consolidation of the friendship ties which unite us, being the establishment of diplomatic missions in the respective capitals the right way in this regard.”

“On this, we will remain working for the next reopening of our diplomatic mission in Dhaka during the year 2023, as confirmation of the path we have decided to take in our bilateral relations,” added Alberto Fernández.