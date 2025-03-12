বাংলা
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Home » Arrest warrant issued against Hasina, 4 others over Shapla Chattar genocide
Politics

Arrest warrant issued against Hasina, 4 others over Shapla Chattar genocide

by Mir Shakil
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today issued arrest warrant against five people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in a case lodged over the genocide that took place in the capital’s Shapla Chattar area on May 5, 2013.

The court also issued arrest warrant against former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former IGP Hasan Mahmud Khandaker and Imran H Sarker.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, allowing a plea of the prosecution.

Chief prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam and prosecutor Mizanul Islam argued for the plea of the prosecution, while prosecutors BM Sultan Mahmud, Gazi MH Tamim, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Tarek Abdullah and Shaikh Mahadi were present at the time.

The prosecution said four more accused, former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku, former IGP Shahidul Haque, Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan and former police official Mollah Nazrul Islam have already been arrested and are now behind the bars.

Hefazat-E-Islam filed a complaint with the office of the ICT chief prosecutor in this connection on November 27, 2024, against 50 accused including Sheikh Hasina.

