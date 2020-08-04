August 15, 21 plotters still continuing conspiracies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the perpetrators of August 15 carnage and August 21 grenade attacks are still continuing their evil designs so that everyone should remain alert against their conspiracies.

“Plotters of August 15 and 21 are still continuing their evil attempts. Everyone should remain alert about the evil forces those are against the country’s development and progress,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a virtual memorial meeting joining it from his official residence on Sunday night arranged by the UK unit of AL in memory of the party leaders who recently passed away.

He paid glowing tributes to late AL leaders Mohammed Nasim, Advocate Sahara Khatun, Sheikh Md Abdullah, Badaruddin Ahmed Kamran and others and prayed for eternal peace of their souls.

They worked relentlessly for the party and the nation until their deaths as associates of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Quader said the nation had lost the greatest Bangalee of all times, architect of independent Bangladesh and designer of the map of sovereignty Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on that month of August in 1975.

The mourning month, August, carries the meaning of grief of losing, ecstasy of perpetrators and smell of conspiracy to the Bangalee nation, he added.

The AL general secretary said his party is an extended family, so everyone of that family wherever they stay either at home or aboard, are intertwined in integral relations as like as a chain of thread.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the ideological shelter and Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the lighthouse of confidence to the nation.

With the spirit of “Amar Sonar Bangla Ami Tomai Bhalobasi”, Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has been making all-out strides to materialize her vision to build a prosperous country while pride of new generation Bangabandhu’s grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the architect of Digital Bangladesh, is the source of strength on the way to attain the prosperity, he added.

The minister said the entire world is witnessing a great crisis as the outbreak of deadly coronavirus pandemic has made the globe stagnant.

In spite of having various limitations, Bangladesh has been facing the pandemic with enormous courage, he added.

He called upon leaders and workers of UK Awami League to remain united to become vibrant against the propaganda being carried out against the government of Sheikh Hasina and showcase the government’s achievements before the world.

UK unit of AL President Soltan Sharif and General Secretary Sajidur Rahman Faruq addressed the memorial meeting, among others.