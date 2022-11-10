Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli to open partially this month: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, will be opened partially this month.

“I think opening of 100 bridges simultaneously across the country did not happen before in South Asia. The Padma Bridge is an outcome of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s bold decision,” he said while exchanging views with journalists at his Secretariat office here.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said a total of 11 sub-committees have been formed to hold the AL national council.

“The council of Awami League that will be held on December 24 next would not be a luxurious one since the global crisis is going on. The councils of the AL local units across the country will be completed before the national conference,” he said.

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh does not have such crisis that many other countries have been facing right now.

“We are in a better position than many others, and better means we are in a comfortable position. If the cost of living goes up, the commoners will suffer. As a government, we are not denying that. We are realising it. We are trying our best,” he said.

Replying to a question, Quader said democracy is a continuous process. “We have efforts, we have mistakes and we have efforts to correct our mistakes too”.

Claiming that the present Election Commission (EC) is not an Aziz-like one, he said the Commission will work as per laws.

“Where is the BNP’s objection to participating in the elections under this Commission?” the AL general secretary questioned.

He said a big economic crisis is coming and the government is trying to deal with it.

“Bangladesh is still in a relaxed position compared to many other countries. The prime minister is repeatedly mentioning this because there are signs of crisis,” he added.