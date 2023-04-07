Bangabandhu’s speeches are invaluable asset for generations: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are an invaluable asset for the present and future generations.

“In his speeches, he (Bangabandhu) had given directions on how Bangladesh will run. So, it is an invaluable resource for us,” she said, unwrapping two books on Bangabandhu and his speeches after joining the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) just before a special session that began today to mark the 50 years (golden jubilee) of the national parliament.

One of the two books is the compilation of the speeches of Bangabandhu delivered in parliament, while the other is the compilation of the speeches of the lawmakers delivered in the special session of parliament summoned marking the “Mujib Barsho”.

Regarding the book of Bangabandhu’s speeches, Sheikh Hasina said it is very important for members of parliaments (MPs), the people and the future generations to know Bangladesh and its people.

“In 50 years, our generation or the next generation, generations after generations will know the speeches and through this they will get the opportunity to understand Bangladesh, know the condition of the people, their socio-economic development, everything,” she said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the compilation of the speeches of the MPs delivered in the special session of the JS, saying “It is a matter of great pride for us”.

She extended her sincere thanks to the Speaker, the Members of Parliament and all others concerned in this regard.

Talking about the constitution, Sheikh Hasina said the constitution of Bangladesh, framed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is the best one in the world as it ensured basic rights of the people of all strata.

She said soon after the independence, the Father of the Nation had formed Ganaparishad (Constituent Assembly) with the members of both the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly, elected by the people of Bangladesh.

The head of government said it is a rare instance in world history that Bangabandhu presented a constitution to the Bengali nation after framing it within only nine months.

“This is perhaps considered one of the best constitutions in the whole world,” she said, adding that the reason is the basic rights of the poor, deprived, exploited and oppressed people in every perspective were stated in the constitution.

“The rights of the people of all strata in society, including those who are disadvantaged, have also been ensured in the constitution,” she said.

In line with that constitution, the first general election was held on March 7, 1973 and Awami League sealed victory in all the constituencies except seven in that election, she added.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the business advisory meeting.