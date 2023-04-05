Bangabazar fire brought under control after over six hours

The devastating fire that broke out at Bangabazar Shopping Complex this morning here was brought under control after more than six hours efforts as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was coordinating the overall situation.

“The deadly fire which originated around 6.10am at the Bangabazar Shopping Complex was brought under control at 12:36pm,” duty officer of the fire service control room Raqibul Hassan told BSS.

The fire service already formed a five-member probe committee to find out the cause of inferno, its Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin said while overseeing the firefighters’ activities since morning.

Earlier, the fire burnt the clothing market into ashes, raging more than six hours.

A total of 48 fire fighting units were in action to bring the fire under control, said the fire control room.

A joint support team of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force were engaged to control the fire in the Bangabazar, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An air force helicopter also joined the effort of containing the blaze, it said.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local people, as well, worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire units were seen collecting water from a Dhaka University pond to avoid water crisis to douse the fire.

Our medical correspondent said some 12 people including four fire fighters were reportedly injured as six are in critical condition.

Among the injured, one was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and others to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

A few businessmen of Bangabazar were seen at the spot as traffic movement is being hampered there.

Emergency service 999 remainded suspended due to the fire incident.

Media reports said at least four thousands shops of Bangabazar were burnt into ashes in the fire.

“The fire damaged valuables of around Taka 40 lakh as my two shops-Janata Sharee House and Janata Garments-were totally burnt”, said Jamal Khan, a Bangabazar businessman.

Media reports also said the fire might originate from the electric short circuit, engulfing shops of nearby Phulbaria Islamia markets and other buildings.

The rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people and goods from the nearby households.