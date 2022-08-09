Bangamata’s 92nd birth anniversary being observed

The 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed today in a befitting manner across the country.

Bangamata was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.

She was killed brutally along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

Marking the day, the Awami League (AL) has chalked out programmes. Wreaths were placed at her grave in city’s Banani area in the mornning.

AL’s Dhaka north city unit will distribute food among orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Zohr prayers.

Besides, AL’s relief and social welfare sub-committee and forest and environment sub-committee, Awami Jubo League and Awami Matsyajibi League will arrange separate discussions.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media are broadcasting special programmes to mark the day.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They paid glowing tributes to Bangamata saying her ideology would always remain as a source of inspiration for Bangalee women.

They also said Bangamata had played a pivotal role in building the nation staying beside the Father of the Nation.

On Saturday, the government announced names of five distinguished women for ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022’ for their outstanding contributions to different fields.

They are: Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Mst Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in independence and Liberation War.

The award giving ceremony will be held today at Osmani Memorial Hall in the capital at 10am today coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bangamata.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies to observe the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s birth anniversary in a befitting manner