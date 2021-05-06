Bangladesh achieves dignified status because of PM: Anisul

Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Bangladesh achieved dignified status in the global arena because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina relentlessly tried to improve the fate of the country’s people, whenever she got the chance. Because of her constant efforts, Bangladesh has achieved dignified status in the global arena. No Prime Minister was seen to stand by the people like her in this country, after 1975,” the law minister said.

He said these while addressing virtually a programme to distribute food aid among destitute people on the premises of Akhaura Upazila Parishad Field in Brahmanbaria, an official release said here today.

A total of one thousand people were given food aid from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner Hayat Ud Doula Khan, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Md Takjil Khalifa Kazal, upazilla parishad chairman Abul Kashem Bhuiyan and upazilla nirbahi officer Mohammad Nur-e-Alam were present on the occasion, among others.