Home / National / Details

Bangladesh achieves dignified status because of PM: Anisul

6 May 2021, 5:15:06

 Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Bangladesh achieved dignified status in the global arena because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina relentlessly tried to improve the fate of the country’s people, whenever she got the chance. Because of her constant efforts, Bangladesh has achieved dignified status in the global arena. No Prime Minister was seen to stand by the people like her in this country, after 1975,” the law minister said.

He said these while addressing virtually a programme to distribute food aid among destitute people on the premises of Akhaura Upazila Parishad Field in Brahmanbaria, an official release said here today.

A total of one thousand people were given food aid from the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner Hayat Ud Doula Khan, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Md Takjil Khalifa Kazal, upazilla parishad chairman Abul Kashem Bhuiyan and upazilla nirbahi officer Mohammad Nur-e-Alam were present on the occasion, among others.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive