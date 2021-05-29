Bangladesh always ready to establish global peace under UN: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh is always ready to work under the United Nations Security Council in establishing peace in any place across the globe.

“I want to inform the United Nations clearly that we are always ready for establishing peace in any corner across the world under the Security Council,” she said.

The premier was addressing the ceremony of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2021 as the chief guest at Senakunja, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Referring to the day’s theme “The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security” she said, “We want to develop the young and youth forces as one of the key elements in establishing world peace.”

She continued “Our young society would learn that peace is the only path of development, peace is the path of security and peace is the way of people’s welfare and we want that everyone could follow this path and develop themselves.”

Sheikh Hasina said her belief is that young members of Bangladesh Armed Forces and Police remained ready to face the challenges to establish world peace in the twenty-first century.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and UN resident coordinator Mia Seppo also spoke at the programme.

The prime minister also interacted with the peacekeepers at various places across the globe through video conference.

She also unveiled a souvenir on Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary and UN Peacekeepers Journal.

At the beginning of the programme, one minute of silence was observed to show respect to the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace across the globe.

A short video documentary on Bangladesh’s peacekeeping missions in the world was screened at the ceremony.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over the awards among the family members of deceased peacekeepers and injured ones for their sacrifice and bravery in establishing world peace.

Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and officials concerned were present at Ganabhaban.

Besides, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Inspector General of Police, among others, were present at Senakunja.