Bangladesh approves emergency use of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) today approved emergency use of Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The regulator has given Emergency Use Authorization ( EUA) after all necessary examinations by the committee, a press release, signed by Maj Gen Md Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of DGDA said.

Produced by Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium NV, this is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Bangladesh.

The other approved vaccines are: Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India, Sputnik V produced by Generium Joint Stock Company of Russia, and Sinopharm produced by Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd of China.