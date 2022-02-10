Bangladesh asked to bat first against Australia in T20 WC

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their crucial game of the Super 12 of Twenty20 World Cup today at Dubai in UAE.

While a win by handsome margin is imperative for Australia in their aspiration to make the semifinal of the tournament, for Bangladesh it is just a routine match after being out of the last-four race.

But after losing four straight matches in the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh are keen to win the match, which is their last game of the tournament.

The Tigers made one change from the previous as fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman returned to fold, replacing left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

“We need to put a decent total on the board. It’s been tough in this tournament, we haven’t played to our potential. We need to play for pride and prove ourselves,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said after losing the match.

Bangladesh and Australia so far played matches in this format with Australia holding the edge with five wins. All of Bangladesh’s four wins came in the recent bilateral series against Australia at home in which they won the five-match series by 4-1.

Australia however also brought up one change with Mitchell Marsh replacing Ashton Agar.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Patwari, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.