Bangladesh attains milestones in development indexes under AL: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh has achieved milestones in all development indicators under the Awami League government.

“In the last 12 years, Bangladesh set milestones in all development indexes due to continuity of the government,” he told a function through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

The AL Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee arranged the function at Bangabandhu Avenue this morning to distribute winter clothes among cold-hit people.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said as a role model of development, Bangladesh has attained an unprecedented progress in socioeconomic sectors by surpassing all the countries of South Asia in most of the development indicators.

He said a visible progress has been achieved in advancing the country’s democracy and the institutionalisation of democracy, while the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Election Commission (EC) and other public bodies are working independently.

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh has already earned the status of an exemplary state in the world in addressing global COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

He said once Bangladesh was called a bottomless basket, but now the country has regained its tradition under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina.

“Today, Bangladesh is in top position in jute export, while first in hilsa production, second in readymade garment export and fourth in rice production,” Quader said.

Noting that Bangladesh Army and Police have an outstanding contribution to establishing global peace, he said a new bridge of relationship has been built with the neighbouring countries, while the long-pending enclave disputes were resolved.

The road transport and bridges minister said Bangladesh has already brought a revolutionary change in its communication sector by constructing infrastructures.

He said the cent percent electricity coverage, Payra port, Matarbari power project, deep seaport, textbook festival on the first day of the year are the contributions of the prime minister.

Metrorail, Karnaphuli Tunnel and elevated expressways are under construction, while the Padma Bridge is now visible, Quader added.

Responding to a question about the statement made recently by AL mayoral candidate in Basurhat municipality election Mirza Quader, the AL general secretary said no one is indispensable in the party except AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Any decision on breach of party discipline can be taken by the party president,” he added.

AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi were, among others, present at the function.