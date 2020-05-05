Home Top News

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported five more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded the highest number of 688 fresh positive cases in a single day.

“Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 182,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the tally of infections has jumped to 10,143 in the period after a record 688 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 6260 samples, the highest in single day.

Nasima said a total of 1,209 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured since the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Bangladesh on March 8.

In the past 24 hours, she added, 147 coronavirus patients were cured.

Among the recovered patients, 700 are in Dhaka city and 509 outside the capital city, the health official said.