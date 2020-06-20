Bangladesh COVID-19 cases cross 1,00000 mark

Bangladesh today exceeded 1,00000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as 3803 more people tested positive overnight.

“Thirty-eight more fatalities were reported from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1343,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

DGHS Director General Prof Abul Kalam Azad also addressed the media briefing.

Nasima said the caseload has surged to 1,02292 after 3803 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the period.

She said the recovery count rose to 40,164 after another 1975 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the same period.

She also informed that a total of 16,259 samples were tested in the past 24 hours across the country.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.