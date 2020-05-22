Home / Corona Update, National / Details

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases top 30,000, reports highest 24 deaths

22 May 2020, 4:46:26

The tally of infections from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bangladesh today exceeded 30,000 as 1,694 fresh cases were detected over a 24-hour period.

The fatalities from the pandemic have climbed to 432 after 24 new deaths, the highest in a single, were registered during the period, a top health official said.

The recovery count also rose to 6190 as the highest 588 patients have recovered at the same time.

“The total number of COVID-19 cases has surged to 3,0205 in the past 24 hours after 1694 new cases were registered,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

The health official informed that a total of 9727 samples were tested at 47 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

