Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths cross 200, reports 2101 total recoveries

Bangladesh today reported seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 206.

However, the recovery count rose to 2101 in the same period after 191 patients were discharged from hospitals, a top health official said.

“As many as 709 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally of infections to 13,134,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said a total of 5,941 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the COVID-19-infected cases, Nasima said, nearly 75 percent patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

As of May 7, of the total fatalities, 106 deaths were recorded in Dhaka city while 165 took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other seven divisions, the health official added.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 64 districts, meaning that all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease.

Rangamati, with four cases, has been included in the list of COVID-19-prone districts as the latest one.

The health official dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.

As of May 7, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 58.70 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained at the top position with 82.66 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Of the total infections, 8,289 cases were reported in Dhaka division, 514 cases in Chattogram division, 371 cases in Mymensingh division, 194 cases in Khulna division, 129 cases in Barishal division, 230 cases in Rangpur division, 161 cases in Sylhet division and 140 cases in Rajshahi division, it added.

Among the 63 COVID-19-prone districts, Narayanganj is the most hardest-hit one with 1078 cases, according to the IEDCR data.