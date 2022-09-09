Bangladesh declares 3-day state mourning for Elizabeth II

Bangladesh today declared three days of state mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II following her death. From September 9 to September 11, the national flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi government, autonomous organizations, non government buildings, educational Institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad, said a notification released by the cabinet division here today.

Special prayer will also be arranged during this time for seeking salvation of the departed soul of the British longest serving monarch.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch, breathed her last on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland at the age of 96.