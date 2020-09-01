Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday
1 September 2020, 12:13:24
The government has announced one day National Mourning on Wednesday, the 2nd September 2020, in honour of the memory of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.
The national flag will be flown half- mast on that day, Principal Information Officer said this evening.
Pranab Mukherjee passed away today after fighting for life for the last 21 days at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.
