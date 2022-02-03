Bangladesh hunt talents for ‘WorldSkills Shanghai 2022’

When Bangladesh needs about two lakh world- class skilled workforces every year to meet local industry demands as well as grab high-end jobs globally by its expatriates, the country is now getting prepared to hunt and develop talents to take part in global skills competition scheduled in October, 2022 in Shanghai. With the theme “Master Skills Change the World”, “WorldSkills Shanghai 2022” will be held from October 12 to 17 in 2022 where Bangladesh has eyed to send contestants in 13 trades, said a press release here today.

For selecting competent competitors who will participate at the competition in Shanghai, the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA)

under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has undertaken “Bangabandhu National Skills Competition 2021”.

As part of it, the NSDA has arranged divisional level competition in eight divisional headquarters tomorrow. The winners and runner-ups from those

competitions will contest in the national-level competition scheduled to be held on November 10-11, 2021 in Dhaka. A total of 1,707 candidates are sitting for examinations in eight divisions– Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barishal– in 13 trades.

The trades include painting and decorating, plastering and drywall systems, fashion technology, print media technology, IT network system

administration, web technologies, cloud computing, cyber security, welding, cooking, restaurant services, patisserie and confectionery and bakery.

A total of 116 are contesting in painting and decorating while it is 22 in plastering and drywall systems, 137 in fashion technology, 75 in print media

technology, 379 in IT network system administration, 223 in web technologies, 59 in cloud computing, 108 in cyber security, 101 in welding, 181 in cooking, 139 in restaurant services, 31 in patisserie and confectionery and 136 in bakery.

The number of competitors in Dhaka is 673 while it is 256 in Chittagong, 154 in Khulna, 185 in Rajshahi, 105 in Mymensingh, 99 in Sylhet, 151 in

Rangpur and 84 in Barishal divisions. The national-level competition is an exclusive platform for participants between the ages of 18-22 years. The champions, selected from this competition, will be groomed to compete in the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, NSDA sources said.

With the aim to create adequate number of skilled workforce for taking industrialisation ahead and maintaining Bangladesh’s journey on super high

growth trajectory, NSDA has been working to up-skill, re-skill and skill the country’s workforce as desired by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the

sources added.

In 2022, Shanghai will be the skilled capital of the world when the city hosts 46th WorldSkills Competition, it informed, adding: “Bangladesh is

taking at the global level competition for the second time after formation of NSDA in 2018. It earlier took part in two trades at WorldSkills Competition 2019 at Kazan in Russia.”

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, NSDA has undertaken various steps to streamline the country’s skill development

activities in a planned way for ensuring world-class standard in line with the international level.

NSDA sources said the selected candidates will be given world-class training for the next 11 months to enhance their skills in the said trades. National champion and runner-up from each trade will be finally selected for participating in WorldSkills Competition 2022, the sources further said.