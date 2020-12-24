Bangladesh-India relationship is bonded with bracelet of blood: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that Bangladesh-India relationship is bonded with the bracelet of blood and it successfully passed the test of time.

“The relationship between the two neighboring countries successfully passed the test of time,” he said while talking to journalists after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami visited the AL central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

Bangladesh-India relationship is now warmer, more amicable and more development-oriented than any time in the past, Quader said, adding that the friendship of India passed in the test of time and it is tied with the blood of ’71.

The bridge of relationship between the two countries is advancing to a newer height gradually, he added.

Highlighting the peaceful exchange of enclaves between the two neighboring countries to resolve the long-standing border issue, he said the friendly approach of India without appealing against Bangladesh in the case of sea conquest has further strengthened the ties.

The minister added that the ‘Bridge of Trust’ and confidence that has been built between Bangladesh and India has made positive progress in the discussion on Teesta issue and water sharing of other rivers.

Teesta water distribution or sharing may happen soon, he continued.

Quader said the relationship between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government and India’s Narendra Modi led government has been bolstering day by day as it is clear that many unresolved issues can be easily resolved with good understanding between these two neighboring countries.

He said talks were underway between the two countries to stop border killings, adding that meetings were held on border killings.

The governments of the two countries are very sincere about stopping border killings and these countries would bring the killings at the borders to ‘zero’, he added.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said friendly relations between Bangladesh and India are based on bond of blood.

Today’s good relations were initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, adding that following this, the relations between the two countries have become stronger which will further strengthen in the future.

He said the government of India would extend all possible cooperation to Bangladesh in the field of corona vaccine.

The envoy said the AL has lost many leaders and workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of all these leaders and workers.

Expressing deep respect to the memory of the sacrifices of more than 50 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to liberate Bangladesh in the great war of liberation in 1971, Doraiswami said: “My father took part in the war of liberation as a pilot. So, I am very proud of it.”

Mentioning that the Bangladesh-India alliance will last forever, he said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the spirit of Bangladesh.

The people of this country will not forget his (Bangabandhu) sacrifice for Bangladesh, he said, adding that this country has become independent in exchange for 30 lakh martyrs, women’s dignity and sacrifice.

Earlier, the Indian high commissioner arrived at the AL’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am and was welcomed by the party’s general secretary and minister Obaidul Quader.

Later, Doraiswami exchanged views with the central leaders of the AL and also discussed various bilateral issues between the two countries.

AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Lieutenant Colonel ((Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL joint general secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud , Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif and A F M Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain, AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also present there.