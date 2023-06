Deputy High Commission (DHI) in Kolkata, India has opened a hotline (+91 90 3835 35 33) to receive information about Bangladeshis following the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha state of India.

In a press release issued on Friday, the DHC said Bangladeshis generally travel by Karmandal Express to go to Chennai from Kolkata for medical treatment.

The DHC is maintaining contact with the Railway Authorities of India and the State Government of Odisha after the accident.