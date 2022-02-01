Bangladesh must win the fight against Covid-19: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh must win the struggle against the Coronavirus, urging all to maintain the health guidelines accordingly to check the deadly virus.

“We have been fighting against the Coronavirus for over a period of last one year.—But, we have to win the struggle. We must win the fight, InshaAllah,” she said.

In a video message aired by Bangladesh Television and other media, the Prime Minister greeted the countrymen and expatriate Bangladeshi as well on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

She requested all to abide by the health protocols to tackle further transmission of the Covid-19.

Conveying profound sympathy to the people died of the lethal virus, Sheikh Hasina said that she had lost many near and dear ones due to the Covid-19.

The Prime Minister however called upon all to work for the country and its people being inspired by the sacrifice of the Eid-ul-Azha. She concluded saying, “Everyone be well, sound and safe. Eid Mubarak.”