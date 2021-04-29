Bangladesh offers emergency medical supplies to India

Bangladesh has offered to dispatch emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies for the people of India who are immensely fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

It said Bangladesh stands in solidarity with its close neighbour India at this critical moment and Dhaka is ready to provide and mobilize support in every possible way to save lives.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the recent spread of the COVID pandemic,” read the release.

The release said thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings.

Bangladesh is interested in providing further support to India, if needed, the release added.