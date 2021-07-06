Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths, cases in a single day

3D illustration

Bangladesh today recorded 164 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 9,964 positive cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number in a single day in terms of both fatality and infection since the pandemic began.

“The country reported 29.30 percent COVID-19 positive cases, the highest in a single day as 34,002 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while the second highest positivity rate was 28.99 on July 4 (yesterday) ,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 15,229 people and infected 9,54,881 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 8,39,082 after another 5,185 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 87.87 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.