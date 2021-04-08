Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths, cases in a single day

Bangladesh recorded 66 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 7,213 fresh cases overnight, the highest number in terms of both fatality and infection in a single day.

“The tally of infections has surged to 6,51,652 as 7,213 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 66 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 66 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year, increasing the

death toll from the pandemic to 9,384.

It said 21.02 percent of the 34,311 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 237 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 5,58,383 after another 2,969 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 85.69 percent recovered, while 1.44 percent died.