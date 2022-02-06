Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths, cases in single day

Bangladesh today recorded 247 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 15,192 positive cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number in a single day in terms of both fatality and infection since the pandemic began.

“The country reported 29.82 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 50,952 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while it registered 8,822 positive cases on June 30, the second highest in a day, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

Bangladesh recorded 231 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, second highest number in a single day on July 19 while it logged 13,768 fresh cases during the same period, the second highest in a day, on July 12.

The official tally showed the virus killed 19,521 people and infected 11,79,827 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 10,09,975 after another 11,052 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 85.60 percent recovered, while 1.65 percent died.