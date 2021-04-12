Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths for 3rd consecutive day

Bangladesh has recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day with 83 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,822.

“The country logged 77 novel coronavirus deaths on April 10, 78 on April 11 and 83 on April 12,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine statement today.

After two days, Bangladesh surpassed 7,000 infection marks as it reported 7201 COVID-19 cases today (April 12) while 7087 cases were recorded on April 4, 7,075 on April 5, 7,213 April 6, 7,626 on April 7, 6,854 on April 8 and 7,462 on April 9, 5,343 on April 10 and 5,819 on April 11.

The tally of infections has surged to 6,91,957 as 7,201 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the statement added.

It said 20.59 percent of the 34,968 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 255 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 5,81,113 after another 4,523 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 83.98 percent recovered, while 1.42 percent died.

It said 54 out of the 83 died in Dhaka division alone and 54 of them were male while 29 were female and added that four are in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, 16 in their 50s while 52 are above 60 years.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on June 30 last year when the virus killed 64 people in a day.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

The entire month of March witnessed sharp increase of infection as the virus infected 65,079 people.

The DGHS said among the total 9,822 fatalities, 5,676 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,771 in Chattogram, 532 in Rajshahi, 617 in Khulna, 291 in Barishal, 340 in Sylhet, 387 in Rangpur and 208 in Mymensingh division.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

It added that 2,71,39,569 people received healthcare services from hotline

mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of April 12, 2021, 12:25 GMT, 2,951,714 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 136,753,922 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.