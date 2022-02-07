Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths for second straight day

Bangladesh today recorded the highest number of 258 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths for the second consecutive day since its first detection on March 8 last year while it logged 14,925 fresh cases during the same period, the second highest in a day.

“The coronavirus pandemic claimed 247 lives, second highest number in a single day yesterday while it detected highest number of 15,192 fresh cases during the same period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The country reported 28.88 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 52,478 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since July 6.

The official tally showed the virus killed 19,779 people and infected 11,94,752 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 10,22,414 after another 12,439 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 85.58 percent recovered, while 1.66 percent died.