Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Bangladesh today recorded 96 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year while 5,185 fresh cases were reported during the period.

“The tally of infections has surged to 70,31,70 as 5,185 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 96 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 9,987 .

It said 20.89 percent of the 24,825 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 255 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.