Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day
Bangladesh today recorded 119 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year while 5,268 fresh cases were reported during the period.
“The tally of infections has surged to 8,88,406 as 5,268 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.
A total of 119 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 14,172 .
It said 21.59 percent of the 24,400 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.
The recovery count rose to 8,04,103 after another 3,249 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.
The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 90.51 percent recovered, while 1.60 percent died.
