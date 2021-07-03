Bangladesh records highest single-day COVID-19 infection rate
Bangladesh today reported 28.27 percent COVID-19 positive cases, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic, as 30,012 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
“The country recorded 8,483 coronavirus cases and 132 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the second highest in terms of both infection and fatality,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.
The tally of COVID-19 cases has surged to 9, 30, 042 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 8,25,422 after another 4,509 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.
The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 88.75 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.
