Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list

Bangladesh has been removed from the UK government’s travel red list, which will come into effect at 4am September 22 next. Grant Shapps, the UK’s Transport Secretary, made the announcement on Friday as part of the UK’s simplified international travel system, a press release said here today.

Welcoming the decision, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said the constant and effective diplomatic efforts of Bangladesh foreign ministry along with Bangladesh High Commission in London led to this positive outcome.

The High Commissioner hoped that future reviews of the Britain’s travel system on October 4 would include Bangladesh on the green list. Beginning on September 22, travelers from Bangladesh who have been fully vaccinated with a UK-approved vaccine will no longer require a 10-day hotel

quarantine.

However, they have to take a COVID-19 pre-departure test and a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 after arrival in England. The travelers who have not been fully vaccinated with a UK authorized vaccine must be quarantined for 10 days, either at home or where they are staying, and must undergo a Day 2 and Day 8 Covid test.