Bangladesh reports 12,606 fresh cases, 248 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 12,606 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 248 lives. “The country reported 26.25 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 48,015 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark in almost daily since on July 6, “Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, combined figure of coronavirus of Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 3,386 while 31 COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 22,150 people and infected 13,35,260 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 11,72,437 after another 15,494 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 87.81 percent recovered, while 1.66 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 22,150 fatalities, 9,956 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 4,242 in Chattogram, 1,699 in Rajshahi, 2,966 in Khulna, 727 in Barishal, 841 in Sylhet, 1,110 in Rangpur and 609 in Mymensingh division.

It said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5, 11,000 mark July 6, 13,000 mark on July 12, 12,000 mark on July 13, 14,000 mark on July 27 and 16,000 mark on July 28.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December. The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months – 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.