Bangladesh reports 13 more deaths, 706 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh yesterday reported 13 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded 706 fresh positive cases. “Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death count from the pandemic to 199,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

This is the second highest single-day spike of deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh since the country reported 15 fatalities on April 17.

Nasima said the total number of coronavirus infections has surged to 12,425 during the period after 706 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

The health official said a total of 5,867 samples were tested at 34 authorised laboratories across the country in the past 24 hours.

Nasima said the total number of recoveries has climbed to 1,910 after 107 more patients were released from hospitals during the period.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.