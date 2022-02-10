Bangladesh reports 13,862 fresh cases, 212 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 13,862 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 212 lives. “The country reported 30.77 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 45,044 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since on July 6, “Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

An analysis of the official data suggests that 3,311 out of 13,862 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Dhaka city alone in the past 24 hours while the virus claimed 32 out of 212 lives in the city during same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 20,467 people and infected 12,40,115 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 10,64,195 after another 13,975 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 85.81 percent recovered, while 1.65 percent died. The DGHS said among the total 20,467 fatalities, 9,414 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 3,806 in Chattogram, 1,574 in Rajshahi, 2,720 in Khulna, 646 in Barishal, 753 in Sylhet, 1009 in Rangpur and 539 in Mymensingh division.

It said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 202, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5 and 11,000 mark July 6.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months – 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.