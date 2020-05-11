Bangladesh reports 14 more deaths, highest 887 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 14 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded the highest number of 887 fresh positive cases in a single day.

“A total of 14 more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 228,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

This is the second highest single-day spike of deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh since the country reported 15 fatalities on April 17.

Nasima said the tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 14,657 in the same period in the country after 887 new COVID-19 cases were detected, marking the biggest rise in a 24-hour count.

The health official informed that a total of 5,738 samples were tested at 36 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.

She said the recovery count rose to 2650 in the last 24 hours after 236 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the total infections, 18.1 percent patients have recovered while 1.5 percent died , the heath official said.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

She said among the 14 deaths, one is in his 90s, five in their 60s, three in their 50s, four in their 40s and one in his 30s.

As of May 8, of the total fatalities, 112 deaths were recorded in Dhaka city while 171 took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other seven divisions, the health official added.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 64 districts, meaning that all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease.

The health official dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.

As of May 9, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 58.14 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained at the top position with 81.35 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Of the total infections, 8,987 cases were reported in Dhaka division, 669 cases in Chattogram division, 414 cases in Mymensingh division, 217 cases in Khulna division, 137 cases in Barishal division, 303 cases in Rangpur division, 165 cases in Sylhet division and 155 cases in Rajshahi division, it added.

Among the 64 COVID-19-infected districts, Narayanganj is the most hardest- hit one with 1177 cases, according to the IEDCR data.