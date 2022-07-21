Bangladesh reports 14,844 fresh cases, 231 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 14,844 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 231 lives. “The country reported 29.97 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 49,529 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since July 6, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 20,916 people and infected 12,64,328 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 10,93,266 after another 15,054 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 86.47 percent recovered, while 1.65 percent died.