Bangladesh reports 154 fresh cases, one death from Covid-19

Bangladesh today reported 154 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one live.

“The country reported 1.18 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 13,072 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of district is 101 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the same period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,891 people and infected 15,70,835 so far, it said.

The recovery count rose to 15,34,635 after another 157 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.70 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,891 fatalities, 12,162 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,662 in Chattogram, 2,045 in Rajshahi, 3,600 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,267 in Sylhet, 1,365 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.