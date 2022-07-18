Bangladesh reports 15,989 fresh cases, 246 deaths from COVID-19

3D illustration

Bangladesh today reported 15,989 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 246 lives. “The country reported 29.91 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 53,462 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since July 6, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 21,162 people and infected 12,80,317 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 11,08,748 after another 15,482 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 86.60 percent recovered, while 1.65 percent died.