Bangladesh reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 930 fresh cases

Bangladesh today reported 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 930 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Sixteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 314,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

This is the second highest single-day spike of deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh since the country reported 19 fatalities on May 13.

Nasima said the virus caseload has surged to 20,995 in the same period after 930 new cases were detected.

She said that a total of 6,782 samples were tested at the authorised labs across the country during the period.

The health official informed that the recovery count also jumped to 4,117 in the last 24 hours after 235 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after

receiving treatment through hotlines.

She said among the 16 deaths, six in their 50s, three in their 60s, five in their 40s, one in his 30s and one in his 70s. Of the fatalities , all are male, the health official said.