Bangladesh reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 1541 fresh cases

Bangladesh today reported 22 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 544.

“The caseload has also surged to 38,292 after 1541 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 7,925 after another 346 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

The health official also informed that a total of 8,015 samples were tested at 48 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

She said among the 22 deaths, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, two in their 40s, seven in their 50s, seven in their 60s one in his 70s and one below 10. Of the fatalities, 20 are male and two female, the health official said.

Among the COVID-19 victims, five are in Dhaka city and rests are outside the capital city. According to the division-wise data, 10 deaths took place in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram division and two in Sylhet division.

The health official dubbed Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram COVID-19 as “hotspots” beacuse the maximum number of cases were detected in the three cities.

She said a total of 2,66,456 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.