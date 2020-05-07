Bangladesh reports 3 more deaths, highest 790 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded the highest number of 790 fresh positive cases in a single day.

“Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 186,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 11,719 in the country after 790 new COVID-19 cases were detected, marking the biggest spike in a 24-hour count.

The health official informed that a total of 6,241 samples were tested at 33 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.

Nasima said 1,403 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured since the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Bangladesh on March 8.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said of the three deaths, two are in their 60s and one in his 40s, adding, among them, two are in Dhaka and one is outside the capital city.

Among the COVID-19-infected cases, nearly 75 percent patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines, she added.

As of today (May 6), of the total fatalities, 100 deaths were recorded in Dhaka city and 40 in Narayanganj district.

Of the total 183 deaths, 155 took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other seven divisions, the health official added.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 63 out of 64 districts, meaning that almost all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease. “No coronavirus positive case is yet to be reported in Rangamati district,” she said.

The health official dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.

As of May 5, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 58.55 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained at the top position with 83.21 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Of the total infections, 7,427 cases were reported in Dhaka division, 417 cases in Chattogram division, 321 cases in Mymensingh division, 172 cases in Khulna division, 117 cases in Barishal division, 198 cases in Rangpur division, 149 cases in Sylhet division and 125 cases in Rajshahi division, it added.

Among the 63 COVID-19-prone districts, Narayanganj is the most hardest-hit one with 1055 cases, according to the IEDCR data.