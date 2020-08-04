Bangladesh reports 30 COVID-19 deaths, 137,905 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 30 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,356 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 137,905 after another 1066 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,184,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 242,102 as 1,356 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 4,249 samples were tested at 82 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample test in the past 24 hours, 31.91 percent tested positive, while 20.28 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, Nasima added.

Among the total infections, 56.96 percent patients have recovered, while 1.32 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.