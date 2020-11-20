Bangladesh reports 30 COVID-19 deaths, 3,56,722 total recoveries
Bangladesh today recorded 30 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,364 fresh cases overnight. The recovery count rose to 3,56,722 after another 1,934 patients were
discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.
“Thirty more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,305,” the release said. It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,411,59 as 2,364 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
A total of 17,531 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country during the time. Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.48 percent tested positive, while 16.92 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.
Among the total infections, 80.86 percent patients have recovered, while 1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: