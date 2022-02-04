Bangladesh reports 305 fresh cases, 7 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 305 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight seven lives. “The country reported 1.71 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 17,811 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 186 while two COVID-19 deaths were reported

during the same period. The official tally showed the virus killed 27,854 people and infected 15,69,162 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 15,32,966 after another 271 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.69 percent recovered, while 1.78 percent died. The DGHS said among the total 27,854 fatalities, 12,144 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,655 in Chattogram, 2,043 in Rajshahi, 3,596 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,264 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division.