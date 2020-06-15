Bangladesh reports 32 more virus deaths, 3141 cases

Bangladesh today reported 32 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1171.

“The tally of infections has also surged to 87,520 after 3141 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 18,730 after another 903 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

Among the total infections, 21.40 percent patients have recovered while 1.34 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

She also informed that a total of 14,505 samples were tested at 60 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.