Bangladesh reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, 2,36,024 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 34 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,792 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 2,36,024 after another 2,474 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 4,668,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 3,34,762 as 1,792 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,747 samples were tested at 94 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 12.15 percent tested positive, while 19.64 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 70.51 percent patients have recovered, while 1.39 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 34 deaths, 25 are male and nine female, the press release said adding, one is in his 30s, one in their 40s, 16 in their 50s, while 16 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 19 deaths took place in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram division, and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 4,668 deaths, 2,258 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 989 in Chattogram division, 312 in Rajshahi division, 396 in Khulna division, 180 in Barishal division, 210 in Sylhet division, 223 in Rangpur division and 100 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 17,04,758 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services, comprising 70 physicians and 20 health workers, for round- the-clock in the country.

A total of 3,27,626 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,03,08,695 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of September 11, 2020, 10:19 GMT, 914,463 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are 28,361,240 currently confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.