Bangladesh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, 130,292 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 35 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 3,009 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 130,292 after another 2,878 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,035,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 232,194 as 3,009 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 14,127 samples were tested at 82 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 56.11 percent patients have recovered, while 1.31 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.