Bangladesh reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, 2695 fresh cases

Bangladesh today reported 37 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 746.

“The caseload has also surged to 55,140 after 2,695 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 11,590 after another 470 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

The health official also informed that a total of 12,510 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Nasima said, “If anyone dies of coronavirus (COVID-19), he or she can be buried or cremated following rituals of respective religions.”

Bodies of COVID-19 victims will be buried at their family graveyards, she said, adding there is no need for dedicated graveyards for burial of coronavirus victims.

Referring to the updated guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) for COVID-19 dead body management, the health official said by taking necessary precautions, bodies will be buried and cremated after completing all rituals of respective religions.

The health official laid emphasis on maintaining three heath directives — wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands by soap — to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She said people must wear masks to protect themselves from the infections of coronavirus and mentioned that scientifically cloth-made mask is equally effective to prevent the virus.